Moving with Horses – Part 4: Arrival, Reality & Starting Over

Catch up on the series:

Part 1: Before You Hit the Road

Part 2: Hitting the Road

Part 3: When Things Didn’t Go as Planned

What happens after the journey ends—and a new chapter begins

I stayed about a week to get the horses settled, the living quarters set up, and everything somewhat organized before heading back to Washington to get the rest of our things.

I borrowed Duke’s car trailer and made the trip back on my own. I wasn’t looking forward to traveling alone, but Enya was a great companion.

We made it to Twin Falls the first day. I stayed at a Red Lion, thinking it would be a nice place. Not so much.

Because I had the dog, they put me far from the lobby. There was a group of kids making so much noise I couldn’t sleep, and Enya kept barking right along with them.

I finally went to the front desk—where it looked like a teenager was running the place—and asked them to quiet things down.

Another long day ahead.

Enya and I made it home by the end of the second day. I was exhausted, but there was no time to slow down. We had to be packed up and ready to head back to Colorado by the end of the week.

The rush was on.

Cliff, Duke’s brother, came up to help load the car trailer with the tractor and implements. He agreed to drive my gray truck and trailer to Colorado, and I would cover his flight home.

My sister Sharon and her husband Warren came back to help pack. Scott and Debbie came too, along with Todd. It was a bit awkward—Todd and Scott don’t talk—but everyone showed up when it mattered.

Even Sommar came at the last minute to help.

We finally got everything loaded into the rental truck. We were completely exhausted.

And still, we had to leave things behind. There was just no room.

That last night, Scott took us out to dinner in Blaine. It was exciting—but also emotional. Leaving family and friends behind was starting to feel very real.

The next morning, we hit the road again.

I drove the big Penske truck, and Mark followed in his car—packed to the gills, even though we weren’t supposed to do that.

Cliff followed behind with the tractor and equipment.

It was slow going at first, especially until I figured out how to get the most power out of that truck. Mark let me do all the driving. I think he figured this was my adventure.

And he wasn’t wrong.

The trip back was long, loud, and exhausting. The truck rode rough, and there wasn’t much room for Enya, so she rode with Cliff the rest of the way—and was much happier for it.

We made our stops, fueled up more times than I can remember, and finally made our way through Wyoming toward Colorado.

Driving through Denver was an adventure all on its own.

The traffic was intense, the lanes confusing, and at one point, a truck in front of us blew a tire. It took quick reflexes to avoid a bad situation.

I was shaky—but grateful.

We finally arrived.

Exhausted, relieved, and ready to stop moving.

The next day, we unloaded everything into the storage unit. It was a massive job—heavy furniture, office equipment, boxes upon boxes of everything we owned.

By the end of the day, we were completely worn out.

And then came the welcome to Colorado moment.

A hailstorm rolled in.

Not just a little hail—golf ball-sized hail pounding everything in sight. The horses were terrified, the noise on the barn roof was deafening, and there was nowhere to go.

I tried to run from the barn to the house and gave up halfway—it hurt too much.

All I could do was stand there and watch.

Welcome to Colorado.

We settled into life in the living quarters. It was tight. Very tight.

I set up a temporary office, worked to keep things running, and tried to stay organized while constantly going back and forth to the storage unit.

It wasn’t easy.

Eventually, we found a place.

It wasn’t perfect—and it wasn’t a horse property—but I fell in love with it. It had trees, a big porch, and just enough space to make it work.

We made it ours.

Looking back, there are so many things I would have done differently.

I would have simplified more.

Planned differently.

Made different decisions along the way.

But it was also an adventure.

And sometimes, that’s what life is about.

Now, five years later, we’re settled.

And I can finally look back on that journey for what it was—a leap, a challenge, and a story worth telling.

This move wasn’t easy, and there are many things I would do differently.

But it was also an adventure—and one that shaped where we are today.

If you’re considering traveling or relocating with horses, I hope this series gives you a little insight, a few ideas, and maybe helps you avoid some of the mistakes I made along the way.

Part 4 of a 4-part series: Moving with Horses