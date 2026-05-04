Moving with Horses – Part 3: When Things Don’t Go as Planned

Missed Parts 1 & 2?

Start here: Before You Hit the Road

Then read: Hitting the Road

When Things Don’t Go as Planned

The next morning, we planned to make it to a ranch near Laramie, Wyoming.

The weather had turned cold, and we were already running later than expected. After stopping at a Love’s truck stop to fuel up and rest, Wendy and I tried to get some sleep—but we were both too cold to really settle in.

I was tired, but I made a decision I would later question.

Rather than stopping for the night, I decided to push on to Peyton.

It was threatening to snow, and I didn’t want to wake up to snow-covered roads. So we watered the horses, grabbed some caffeine, and hit the road again.

So much for beating the snow.

As soon as we crossed into Colorado, it turned into a complete whiteout. It was around 1:00 AM, and we literally couldn’t see the road in the dark. The only way I could stay on track was by hitting the rumble strips along the side.

I slowed down to about 15 miles per hour with my flashers on, worried about getting run over by a snowplow.

It was frightening, to say the least.

Driving tired in a blinding snowstorm isn’t something I’d recommend.

We kept going—slow and careful—but I couldn’t stop thinking about the horses. They had already been in the trailer too long, and now we were pushing them even further.

I was mad at myself for making the decision to keep going.

When we finally got past the worst of the snow near Monument, I thought we were in the clear. But then we hit construction—concrete barriers, rough roads, and a ride that felt like it was beating up both the truck and the trailer.

Those poor horses had to be miserable.

At one point, I remember saying out loud, “What have I done?”

Poor Wendy had to listen to all of it.

We finally pulled into Wendy’s place in the early morning hours.

No snow there. That alone felt like a miracle.

We got the horses unloaded and into their stalls, and I crawled into the living quarters for a few hours of sleep. Enya had traveled with us too, and I think she was just as relieved to be on solid ground.

Later that morning, Wendy and I turned the horses out. Her two boys were pretty excited to have a couple of mares arrive as houseguests.

Boys meeting my girls

The next morning, we noticed Chloe wasn’t doing well.

She had discharge coming from her nose, her head was hanging low, and she was wheezing. Our first thought was shipping fever—something you never want to deal with, especially after a long haul.

Wendy immediately went into safety protocol mode. We separated Chloe, and she called the vet.

Of course, it started snowing again… and harder this time.

I’ll never forget that moment.

The vet came out in a blizzard to see Chloe.

As it turned out, it wasn’t shipping fever—it was choke. She tubed her, and we kept a close eye on her through the day and night.

It was a rough start to her time in Colorado.

But thankfully, she pulled through.

Looking back, that stretch of the trip taught me more than anything else.

You can plan.

You can prepare.

You can do everything you think is right.

And still find yourself in situations you didn’t anticipate.

If I had it to do over again, I would have stopped.

I would have rested.

And I would have made a different decision for the horses.

Traveling with horses isn’t just about getting from point A to point B.

It’s about the decisions you make along the way.

And sometimes, those decisions are the hardest part.

Looking back on that part of the trip, there are a few things I would absolutely do differently. If you find yourself in a similar situation, here are a few things to keep in mind.

Traveling with horses has a way of teaching you lessons you don’t forget. Sometimes the hard way.

Part 3 of a 4-part series: Moving with Horses

Next: Getting Everything—and Everyone—Settled in Colorado