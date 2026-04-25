Moving with Horses – Part 2

Starbucks stop! Image Courtesy Karen Pickering

So the journey began to get the horses over—my sweet mare April and our mini, Chloe.

We planned on making the trek in three days. As with most plans involving horses, things didn’t go exactly as expected.

As we loaded the horses for the first leg of the trip, I couldn’t get the latch to open on the back doors. Not exactly the way you want to start a long haul. So, we made an unexpected stop at Bickford in Snohomish on the way out of town.

Wendy had flown over to drive back with me, so at least I had good company—and help—for the trip.

Even with the delay, we were determined to get on the road. After getting a new latch installed, we finally headed out around noon… already behind schedule.

I had planned our first stop at Matt and Alayne’s (Sweet Pepper Ranch) in Nampa, Idaho. It felt like a solid plan—something we had thought through ahead of time.

But by the time we got on the road, I knew it was going to be a long day.

Traveling with horses changes everything. You’re not just thinking about miles—you’re thinking about what’s happening behind you the entire time.

We drove steadily, stopping when needed, keeping an eye on the horses, and pushing to make it to our planned destination.

Leaving Sweet Pepper Ranch. Image Courtesy Karen Pickering

We finally arrived around 10:00 PM.

It was dark. We were tired. And of course, trying to find their place in the dark with a truck and trailer added just a little more excitement than I would have preferred.

But we made it.

There’s something about finally getting the horses off the trailer after a long haul that brings instant relief.

We got them settled in for the night, made sure they were comfortable, and then crawled into the living quarters ourselves.

At that point, sleep came easy.

Looking back, that first day set the tone for the rest of the trip.

We had a plan.

We had prepared.

And yet, even before we got out of Washington, we were already adjusting.

It wasn’t anything major—just small things. A latch. A delay. A later-than-planned arrival.

But those small things add up.

One of the biggest lessons I’ve learned when traveling with horses is that flexibility isn’t optional—it’s necessary.

Even with the best planning, things can and will change. Equipment issues, timing, weather, and simple fatigue all come into play much faster than you expect.

That first day reminded me that this wasn’t just a road trip.

It was a responsibility—to make good decisions not just for us, but for the horses in the trailer behind us.

At that point, we still felt like we were on track.

We had made our first stop.

The horses were safe.

And we were headed in the right direction.

What we didn’t realize was how quickly things could shift—and how much more challenging the next stretch of the journey would become.

See Part 1: https://nwhorsesource.com/moving-with-horses-part-1-before-you-hit-the-road