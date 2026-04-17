Moving with Horses – Part 1: Before You Hit the Road

The preparation that can make-or break-your trip before you ever leave home

It must have been about 2018 when I started getting the itch to move… somewhere, anywhere. We had lived on the place we bought from my parents since 1982. I’d actually lived on part of that property since I was in my teens.

Image Courtesy Karen Pickering

I’m not one who really likes change, but something was driving me.

What started as a dream eventually turned into a decision to move to Colorado—horses and all.

Traveling with horses isn’t as simple as loading up and heading out. There’s a lot to think through before you ever leave the driveway. I thought I had planned well—but this trip reminded me there were still things I hadn’t considered.

If you’re planning a trip with your horses—whether it’s a short haul or a long journey—what you do before you leave can make all the difference.

I had met Wendy Croney through her husband and the Cowboy Campsite project, and we had become really good friends.

I was sad when she and Duke decided to move to Colorado. Their son, Luke, had moved there and really liked it. He encouraged them to move close by. After looking at several pieces of property in Whatcom and Skagit County, I realized I couldn’t afford an upgrade. I really wanted something with drier land, a little bigger place, and a nicer barn.

I started dreaming about moving to Colorado. There was a mystique and sense of adventure that drew me in. I had visited Garden of the Gods in Colorado Springs years earlier and loved the climate, the beautiful red rock formations, and the majestic mountains.

The move was not researched or well thought out. I just wanted to move. Mark wasn’t thrilled, but I was determined. I had made a trip over to Wendy’s in Peyton in 2017. We started looking and dreaming about all the fun we could have together. I couldn’t wait.

A few years went by, and Wendy had been making trips back to Washington to help her mom, whose health was failing. She would come and stay with me for part of her trip, and we would scheme about making the move happen.

Finally, in the fall of 2020, the plans started falling into place. I was online looking at properties near Wendy, and she would go look at them for me. Unfortunately, the market was hot, and places would sell as soon as they were listed. After several times of being outbid, I started to become discouraged. Interest rates were good, so there were a lot of buyers and not many homes for sale.

We decided to put our house up for sale and just move over there, stay at the Croneys’, and be ready to jump on a property. We just needed to be there.

In February of 2021, we called Allison, a good friend and realtor. She didn’t even get our place on the market before it sold.

Image Courtesy Karen Pickering

Then the fun began.

After living in the same place for over 38 years, we had acquired a lot of stuff. My barn was full. Mark had an unfinished truck in his shop. I had an office in the house, along with farm equipment and horse equipment to sort through and sell.

We really needed to lighten the load.

My sister Sharon and her husband Warren came and helped us start packing. Wendy came on some of her trips to help as well. The first week of April, our house officially sold, and we had until the end of April to be out.

The pressure was on.

I was overwhelmed and terrified. What had I done?

Financially, it was not a good move. Our house was nearly paid off, and moving was going to be expensive. We didn’t even have a home in Colorado. It was incredibly generous of Duke and Wendy to let us park the living quarters on their place and keep my horses.

So, the planning, packing, and panicking began.

I had a couple of garage sales and listed items on Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist. What didn’t sell, I donated to Skagit Back Country Horsemen.

Mark and his brother Todd started getting the truck ready for the drive to Colorado. It was over 1,500 miles—about a 21-hour drive—so everything had to be in good shape. I’m sure Mark was thrilled with all the pressure to move.

We purchased a cargo trailer from our friends Mark and Catherine Madera. Mark used it to pack all his shop tools (he had a lot).

My living quarters held all my saddles, tack, and as much as we needed to live on. The plan was to move the horses the second week of April. Once they were settled in Colorado, I would return to Washington to get the rest—tractor, farm equipment, rental truck, Mark’s Impala, and all our furniture.

My bumper pull trailer would be hauled by my white GMC ½ ton, both loaded with everything from my barn. Mark’s brother Scott would pull the cargo trailer, and his friend John would drive my GMC with the smaller horse trailer.

I had rented a storage unit in Colorado for furniture and office items until we found a place.

Other than the crazy packing, we had a plan…at least on paper.

At this point, I felt like we had covered most of the bases. The truck was getting ready, the trailers were packed, and we had a plan.

What I didn’t realize was how quickly even the best plans can change once you actually hit the road.

With everything packed, planned, and (we thought) ready to go… it was finally time to load the horses and begin the journey.