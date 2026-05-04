Revolutionary Equine Laser Therapy Unit Now Available to Enhance Horse Recovery and Performance

Horse owners, trainers, and veterinarians seeking advanced methods to speed recovery, reduce pain, and maintain peak performance can now benefit from the AEL IR 4400 Equine Laser Therapy Unit, a state-of-the-art Class 3B device designed specifically for horses.

Developed with precision phototherapy technology, the AEL IR 4400 targets sore muscles, joints, and soft tissue injuries, helping horses recover faster and perform at their best. This device offers a non-invasive, drug-free alternative for managing lameness, soreness, and chronic conditions.

Laser therapy has transformed how horse injuries are treated. With the AEL IR 4400, one can deliver safe, effective treatment in a fraction of the time, which is a game-changer for both performance horses and leisure riders.

Key Benefits Include:

Accelerated recovery from injuries and workouts

Pain and inflammation reduction

Support for soft tissue repair and improved mobility

Easy-to-use, portable design suitable for clinics, stables, and home use

The AEL IR 4400 is already being used by leading equine professionals across the U.S., providing measurable improvements in recovery times and overall horse wellbeing.

For more information, images, or to request a demo, please contact Tracey at [email protected] or visit www.australianequinelasers.com.au

About Australian Equine Lasers:

Australian Equine Lasers is dedicated to advancing equine health and performance through innovative technology. With a focus on quality, safety, and effectiveness, the company provides tools and solutions for horse owners, trainers, and veterinarians nationwide.