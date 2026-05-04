Business Profile: VolunteeRanch LLC

Company Name: VolunteeRanch LLC

Contact: Ignasi Gracia, Founder

Phone: (407) 639-9743

Email: [email protected]

How and why did you get started in business?

VolunteeRanch was created to help horse and cattle ranches across the U.S. and Canada get an extra hand with daily ranch life, at no cost.

Many ranches need help with everyday work such as feeding, horse and cattle care, fencing, maintenance, cleaning stalls, general chores, and other tasks around the ranch. VolunteeRanch gives ranches a simple way to create a free profile, explain what kind of help they need, and connect directly with motivated volunteers interested in helping with daily ranch work.

The goal is to support ranches by making it easier to find help without agencies, middlemen, or complicated processes.

What is your history with horses?

VolunteeRanch was born after the founder spent a gap year across Canada and the U.S., experiencing firsthand the ranch lifestyle, the cowboy culture, and the hard work behind daily life with horses, cattle, and rural communities.

That experience showed how much work goes into keeping a ranch running and how valuable an extra hand can be, especially during busy times such as calving season, branding, harvesting, preparing everything for winter, and other demanding periods around the ranch. VolunteeRanch was built specifically for horse and cattle ranches to make that connection easier.

Have you won any special awards or recognition?

VolunteeRanch is a new platform, and we are not looking for awards or recognition. It was created to make life a little easier for horse and cattle ranches by helping them gain visibility, connect directly with volunteers, and get an extra hand with daily ranch life.

Many ranch owners work long days and often need extra help, especially during busy seasons. For older ranch owners, smaller family ranches, or operations that cannot always afford to hire additional help, connecting with motivated volunteers from around the world can make a real difference.

Since launching, VolunteeRanch has already attracted volunteers from different countries who are eager to help on horse and cattle ranches, including volunteers from the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, France, Germany, Italy, and more. Around 80% of registered volunteers have experience with horses, and many also have experience with livestock care, farm work, equipment, fencing, or general outdoor work.

Describe what sets your product or business apart from the competition?

While many volunteer or work-exchange platforms such as Workaway, HelpX, WWOOF, Worldpackers, and many others cover a broad range of experiences, including organic farms, hostels, tourism projects, and general travel opportunities.

VolunteeRanch is 100% focused on horse and cattle ranches. It is that simple, and we are committed to keeping that as our core focus.

What can clients expect to gain from your product or service?

By registering your ranch on VolunteeRanch, which only takes about 3 minutes, you can put your ranch in front of hundreds of volunteers ready to come and help with daily ranch work, at no cost to you. It is that simple.

Sign up: https://www.volunteeranch.com/register