Update on Wild Rose Triple Trail Challenge…

Be sure to scope out the awesome “trail horse” adventure that is going to happen in Roseburg, Oregon on October 5th

This is going to be one of THE activities of the year!! The awards are piling up, and a spectacular array of prizes they are! So far, there are stable blankets, buckles, saddle pads…. just to name a few.

The 3 separate venues offer a huge variety of challenges for you and your horse to compete in. Each venue has its own type of challenges and obstacles. The names tell it all: Pretty and Precise – Different and Difficult – and Reality Ranch.

A horse/rider team can enter any one of the separate venues or all three. Each venue will have a Beginner, Intermediate, Advanced and Open class. Those super nice awards will be given for places in each category in each venue…AND if a horse/rider combination enters the same class in all three venues and ends up with the accumulated high score of the day, wins $1,000 !!!

There have been several super clinics held all over the Northwest this spring and summer, now is the time to test what you and your horse have learned.. But, don’t wait until it is too late, this is guaranteed to be one of the most fun activities of the year and the entry date is fast approaching. Some of the best and most popular judges in the Northwest have been hired and super nice awards are here, with more on the way.

Info and entry forms available on our Facebook page: The Wild Rose Triple Trail Challenge.

Call any of the venues at 541-430-3210, 541-733-8811, or 541-643-9679

See Event Listing: https://horsesource.org/event/wild-rose-triple-trail-challenge-roseburg-oregon-october-5-2024

News from the horse industry. Sharing today’s information as it happens. The Northwest Horse Source is not responsible for the content of 3rd party submissions.