Have an event to promote? Submit it here.

Outbreak Alerts: September 25, 2024 West Nile Virus in Canyon County, ID

by
Home » Blog » News » Alerts
Equine Herpesvirus- Neurologic

Confirmed Case(s) – No Quarantine

Source: State Department of Agriculture

Number Confirmed: 1
Number Suspected: Unknown 
Number Exposed: Unknown

Horse 1
Age: 11
Gender: Mare
Clinical Signs: Dull mentation, Mild ataxia
Confirmation Date: 9/25/2024
Horse Status: Recovery
Vaccination Status: Unvaccinated

See past published Outbreak Alerts: https://nwhorsesource.com/category/news/alerts


Thank you for supporting the businesses that support The Northwest Horse Source

This content sponsored by:
This content sponsored by:
This content sponsored by:

Leave a Comment

Join the conversation:

Select a list(s):

Check out the Magazine!

The Northwest Horse Source Magazine
generac-home-standby-generator-banners