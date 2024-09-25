Outbreak Alerts: September 25, 2024 West Nile Virus in Canyon County, ID

Confirmed Case(s) – No Quarantine
Source: State Department of Agriculture
Number Confirmed: 1
Number Suspected: Unknown
Number Exposed: Unknown
Horse 1
Age: 11
Gender: Mare
Clinical Signs: Dull mentation, Mild ataxia
Confirmation Date: 9/25/2024
Horse Status: Recovery
Vaccination Status: Unvaccinated
Updates on current disease outbreaks are listed on our EDCC website as they occur and will include the date listed, disease name, location and current status. Specific premises will not be named but the general location by town, county and state will be listed. When locations, events or horses are at risk they will be listed. Updates will be posted as they are received. All information is sourced from: http://equinediseasecc.org/alerts/outbreaks