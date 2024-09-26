Protecting Yourself and Yours

I want to make this as simple as possible. If you are like me, you want to help others horse lovers in need; wildfire and storm evacuations are the most common reasons that come to mind. However, what about a friend in need due to repairs to a barn, fences or other reasons? If you agree to house those people’s animals while they rebuild. We want you to be aware to protect your own animals in the process.

Just saying Yes might not be a good thing if you are not prepared properly. Let’s explore what you may need before offering this much needed help.

Don’t put yourself, your property and your animals in danger or even at financial risk. I’ve heard, spoken with and read lots of stories where after a disaster people do not return to pick up their animals immediately. They are on your property, you are feeding, watering and cleaning up after them. Did you charge a boarding emergency fee? If you did, how did they pay you? Can you continue to charge for this care?

Wait, were getting ahead of ourselves; let’s make sure you are prepared to take them in before you say yes… Read the complete article

Shop EquestriSafe Products: EquestriSafe.com

Discount coupon available! Use code SAVE at checkout!

News from the horse industry. Sharing today’s information as it happens. The Northwest Horse Source is not responsible for the content of 3rd party submissions.