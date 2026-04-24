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Outbreak Alerts: April 24, 2026 Pigeon Fever in Benton County, OR

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Equine Herpesvirus- Neurologic

Confirmed Case(s) – Official Quarantine

Source: State Department of Agriculture

Number Confirmed: 1; 
Number Exposed: 1; 
Facility Type: Private Facility; 
Comments: Horse imported to Oregon from California approximately 2 weeks prior to diagnosis;

See past published Outbreak Alerts: https://nwhorsesource.com/category/news/alerts

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