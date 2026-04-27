Outbreak Alerts: April 27, 2026 – Equine Infectious Anemia in Santa Clara County, CA

Confirmed Case(s) – Outbreak Update

Source: California Department of Food and Agriculture

Number Euthanized: 1;

Horse 1:

Age: 5; Gender: Gelding; Breed: Quarter Horse (QH); Confirmation Date: 4/20/2026; Horse Status: Euthanized;



Comments: A 5–year–old Quarter Horse gelding in Santa Clara County was confirmed positive for Equine Infectious Anemia (EIA). The gelding has been quarantined on premises with no additional exposed horses on the property. Epidemiological tracing is ongoing, but transmission is suspected to be iatrogenic.; The horse was euthanized April 22, 2026;

Previous Alerts: 4961

For more information about EIA go to: https://www.equinediseasecc.org/equine-infectious-anemia