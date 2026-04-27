Outbreak Alerts: April 27, 2026 – Equine Infectious Anemia in Santa Clara County, CA

Confirmed Case(s) – Outbreak Update
California Department of Food and Agriculture
Number Euthanized: 1;
Horse 1:
Age: 5; Gender: Gelding; Breed: Quarter Horse (QH); Confirmation Date: 4/20/2026; Horse Status: Euthanized;
Comments: A 5–year–old Quarter Horse gelding in Santa Clara County was confirmed positive for Equine Infectious Anemia (EIA). The gelding has been quarantined on premises with no additional exposed horses on the property. Epidemiological tracing is ongoing, but transmission is suspected to be iatrogenic.; The horse was euthanized April 22, 2026;
Previous Alerts: 4961
For more information about EIA go to: https://www.equinediseasecc.org/equine-infectious-anemia
Updates on current disease outbreaks are listed on our EDCC website as they occur and will include the date listed, disease name, location and current status. Specific premises will not be named but the general location by town, county and state will be listed. When locations, events or horses are at risk they will be listed. Updates will be posted as they are received. All information is sourced from: http://equinediseasecc.org/alerts/outbreaks