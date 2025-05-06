Have an event to promote? Submit it here.

JCHA Presents… End of Summer Lingo/Poker Ride – September 6, 2025 – Butte Falls, OR

Come join the fun and ride your horse on a leisurely trail ride at Willow Prairie Horse Camp, thru the beautiful Rogue River National Forest, so invite your horse friends and family to come along and play Lingo and/or Poker games along the pre-marked trail route. Ride begins at 10:00am with last rider out by 11:00am.


See event info here: https://horsesource.org/event/jcha-presents-end-of-summer-lingo-poker-ride-2


