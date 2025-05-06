JCHA Presents a Special Event… Trail Ride to Benefit Shriners Hospitals for Children – June 22, 2025 – Butte Falls, OR

This is the 2nd year JCHA has hosted a special ride for Shriners Hospitals for Children. It will be held at Willow Prairie Horse Camp Day Use Area, there is no event fee but gladly accepting any amount of monetary donations, 100% donated monies goes to the Shriners Hospitals for Children.



See event info here: https://horsesource.org/event/jcha-presents-a-special-event-trail-ride-to-benefit-shriners-hospitals-for-children

