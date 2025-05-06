Have an event to promote? Submit it here.

Click to Confidence Equine Clinic – May 24, 2025 – Corvallis, OR

Explore ways to create a brave and safer horse with reward based methods. Learn how to increase your horse’s confidence in various situations in hand and under saddle. Gain your horse’s confidence with a water obstacle, sparklers, llamas, and a dragon! Corvallis Oregon.


See event info here: https://horsesource.org/event/click-to-confidence-equine-clinic


