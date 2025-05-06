JCHA Presents… Lily Glen Campout, Lingo/Poker Ride, – July 4 & 5, 2025 – Ashland, OR

Each year JCHA hosts a campout, Lingo/Poker Ride at the historic Lily Glen Equestrian Park above Ashland, OR. Friday July 4th- At 2:00pm camping begins then later evening campfire socials. Saturday July 5th-at 10:00am is the Lingo/Poker ride, both are held on the same marked trail. There’s all day silent auctions & raffles, Saturday evening is the awards/group potluck and campfire socials. Friday afternoon and all day Saturday have lots of trail riding fun on the numerous trails in the park and out on the BLM. Camping ends Sunday July 5 at noon.



See event info here: https://horsesource.org/event/jcha-presents-lily-glen-campout-lingo-poker-ride-july-4-5-2025

