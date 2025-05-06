Have an event to promote? Submit it here.

JCHA Presents… Lily Glen Campout, Lingo/Poker Ride, – July 4 & 5, 2025 – Ashland, OR

by
Home » Blog » News

Each year JCHA hosts a campout, Lingo/Poker Ride at the historic Lily Glen Equestrian Park above Ashland, OR. Friday July 4th- At 2:00pm camping begins then later evening campfire socials. Saturday July 5th-at 10:00am is the Lingo/Poker ride, both are held on the same marked trail. There’s all day silent auctions & raffles, Saturday evening is the awards/group potluck and campfire socials. Friday afternoon and all day Saturday have lots of trail riding fun on the numerous trails in the park and out on the BLM. Camping ends Sunday July 5 at noon.


See event info here: https://horsesource.org/event/jcha-presents-lily-glen-campout-lingo-poker-ride-july-4-5-2025


Thank you for supporting the businesses that support The Northwest Horse Source

This page sponsored by:
This page sponsored by:
This page sponsored by:

Check out the Magazine!

The Northwest Horse Source Magazine
generac-home-standby-generator-banners