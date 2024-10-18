The first Wild Rose Triple Trail Challenge is officially done, and “in the books”

This unique trail horse competition held in Roseburg, Oregon was a progressive competition, held in three separate venues. Each venue, Pretty and Precise, Different and Difficult, and Reality Ranch, offered their own separate challenges.
The riders traveled from one venue to another, and all ended up at Pretty and Precise for a trailer load of awards!!
The winners for Pretty and Precise:
- Beginners 1st Barbie Nelson 2nd Julie Keller 3rd Skylar Radway
- Intermediates 1st Kris Williamson 2nd Darlyne Wells
- Advanced 1st Debbie Hogevoll
- Open 1st Carrie Parker
The winners for Different and Difficult
- Beginners 1st Julie Keller 2nd Barbie Nelson 3rd Deb Fonsen
- Intermediates 1st Kris Williamson 2nd Darlyne Wells
- Advanced Debbie Hogevoll
- Open 1st Carrie Parker
The winners for Reality Ranch:
- Beginners 1st Skylar Radway 2nd Barbie Nelson 3rd Deb Fonsen
- Intermediates 1st Kris Williamson 2nd Darlyne Wells
- Advanced 1st Debbie Hogevoll
- Open 1st Carrie Parker
The $1,000 grand prize for the high scoring individual from all three venues was one of the competitors from California, Kris Williamson. Congratulations to her and Buckwheat, a job well done.
At the end of the day, all the contestants had huge smiles, and fun comments about their day, with lots of “next year” in their conversations.
For all of those top trail horses and their riders, you missed a great time and good competition, hope to see you next year as well.
