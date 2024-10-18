The first Wild Rose Triple Trail Challenge is officially done, and “in the books”

This unique trail horse competition held in Roseburg, Oregon was a progressive competition, held in three separate venues. Each venue, Pretty and Precise, Different and Difficult, and Reality Ranch, offered their own separate challenges.

The riders traveled from one venue to another, and all ended up at Pretty and Precise for a trailer load of awards!!

The winners for Pretty and Precise:

Beginners 1 st Barbie Nelson 2 nd Julie Keller 3 rd Skylar Radway

Barbie Nelson 2 Julie Keller 3 Skylar Radway Intermediates 1 st Kris Williamson 2 nd Darlyne Wells

Kris Williamson 2 Darlyne Wells Advanced 1 st Debbie Hogevoll

Debbie Hogevoll Open 1st Carrie Parker

The winners for Different and Difficult

Beginners 1 st Julie Keller 2 nd Barbie Nelson 3 rd Deb Fonsen

Julie Keller 2 Barbie Nelson 3 Deb Fonsen Intermediates 1 st Kris Williamson 2 nd Darlyne Wells

Kris Williamson 2 Darlyne Wells Advanced Debbie Hogevoll

Open 1st Carrie Parker

The winners for Reality Ranch:

Beginners 1 st Skylar Radway 2 nd Barbie Nelson 3 rd Deb Fonsen

Skylar Radway 2 Barbie Nelson 3 Deb Fonsen Intermediates 1 st Kris Williamson 2 nd Darlyne Wells

Kris Williamson 2 Darlyne Wells Advanced 1 st Debbie Hogevoll

Debbie Hogevoll Open 1st Carrie Parker

The $1,000 grand prize for the high scoring individual from all three venues was one of the competitors from California, Kris Williamson. Congratulations to her and Buckwheat, a job well done.

At the end of the day, all the contestants had huge smiles, and fun comments about their day, with lots of “next year” in their conversations.

For all of those top trail horses and their riders, you missed a great time and good competition, hope to see you next year as well.

