TEAM DURANGO® HEADS TO WRANGLER NATIONAL FINALS RODEO

Twelve Team Durango® Athletes to Compete in the 2024 NFR

Nelsonville, Ohio (October 2024) – Twelve Team Durango® athletes will compete this year in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association® (PRCA) Wrangler National Finals Rodeo® (NFR), the most prestigious rodeo in the world. The 66th annual Wrangler National Finals Rodeo® kicks off its 10-night run at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, December 5 and will conclude on Saturday, December 14 when the 2024 PRCA World Champions will be crowned.

“Team Durango athletes embody integrity in all that they do,” shared Erin DeLong, marketing manager at Durango®. “These hard-working athletes are not only fierce competitors in their disciplines but are inspirational leaders within the Western industry, and role models to the next generation of rodeo athletes. We are so proud of their dedication to the sport of rodeo and top-tier performances that have led them to the National Finals Rodeo. We wish our twelve athletes heading to the NFR the best of luck.”

Barrel Racer Lisa Lockhart. Images Provided by Emily Snayd.

Team Durango athletes competing at NFR include: Barrel Racing Lisa Lockhart Breakaway Roping Josie Conner

Martha Angelone

Kelsie Domer Saddle Bronc Zeke Thurston Steer Wrestling Ty Erickson Team Roping Luke Brown

Erich Rogers

Hunter Koch

Paul Eaves Tie-Down Roping Riley Webb

Shane Hanchey

About Durango®

Founded in 1966, Durango® Boots manufactures and markets quality-crafted western and fashion footwear for men, women, and children. It is a division of Rocky Brands™, a publicly traded company on NASDAQ® under the symbol: RCKY. For more information visit www.durangoboots.com .

About The Wrangler NFR

For more information on the Wrangler NFR, please visit NFRexperience.com or through social media @LasVegasNFR and use #WranglerNFR. For the latest ProRodeo news and Wrangler NFR coverage, please visit prorodeo.com or through social media @PRCA_ProRodeo.

