From My Saddle: Take a Breath – Fall has Arrived

Reflection During the Changing Season

At The Northwest Horse Source, we have deadlines. The new issue is always out by the first of the month. To do this, we have a schedule. This month I really missed the mark. I’m a week late writing my column. Admittedly I’ve slowed down over the last few years. Gone are the days when I worked through the night to get the magazine to press (or to the digital provider now). It’s a season of change for me.

I’ve been blessed to work in the horse industry for nearly 30 years. Wealth is measured in relationships and experiences, not dollars. It’s time to take a breath and celebrate the accomplishments, not look at the shortcomings. I have a love for horses and horse people, so that’s why I keep going.

Our way of consuming information has dramatically changed in the last several years. Keeping up with the tides of change has kept me searching for new ways to serve my community. While many of you wish for the days of the print publication to return, the reality is a different story for us. Rising costs and fewer ads have changed the way we give you information, but we are still committed to quality and relevant content.

As I reflect on the last 29 years, I’m reminded of the amazing opportunities I’ve had. I’ve met some wonderful people and horses. I’ve visited many different equestrian venues in all parts of the country and collaborated with many people. The opportunities have been tremendous.

We all have a purpose in life and mine has been to share quality information with equine enthusiasts. As a sideline, I have a heart to help veterans who have served or are serving our country and many who’ve sacrificed deeply. Finding joy in what we do is a gift. I hope you all have found your joy and purpose. My joy is continuing to serve the community.

The subject of this month’s cover story is near and dear to me. Horses of Hope is an Oregon group that helps veterans and others using horses. Please read their story on page 6. It’s a worthwhile read and a place to consider supporting. Our new directory horsesource.org features them as one of the charities that we donate a portion of our directory proceeds to. It gives us great pleasure to support organizations such as Horses of Hope Oregon.

Enjoy the fresh, cool fall weather. It’s a time of reflection as we go into the last part of 2024. Enjoy your horse and take time to ride!

“Your passion is waiting for your courage to catch up.” – Isabelle Lafleche

Owner/Publisher Karen’s lifelong love of horses began at a very early age when she wore out a couple of rocking horses before convincing her parents to get her the real thing. That ill-tempered bay gelding, Brandy, was a challenge for the young horsewoman, but it drove her ambition to become a horse trainer. After attending Canyonview Equestrian College’s Horsemanship Program, Karen realized she needed work that was a little more lucrative than training, so she took a job with Customs Brokerage to pay the bills. There, she discovered an affinity for computers and a talent for creating informative, entertaining newsletters. The Northwest Horse Source began as such a letter in December 1995, with a distribution of 1000 copies for its 12 black and white pages. Now 29 years later, it’s an online magazine and website with a reach of over 10,000 per month and growing! Not bad for the results of one woman’s dream to work with horses! Today, Karen remains involved with every aspect of the magazine and treasures the community of thousands who share a common passion.