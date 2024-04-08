EQ PRO EXPANDS COLLECTION WITH PREMIUM HAIR NET CAP

Brand debuts three new colors including Blonde, Brown, and Black

NAPLES, FLORIDA – EQ PRO, a Naples-based equestrian apparel designer, that combines fashion with function, today announces the launch of the EQ PRO Equestrian Hairnet made with breathable nylon technology that is washable and fits securely underneath a riding helmet. Tailor-made to securely tuck away all hair types and lengths. Available now in three colors blonde, brown, and black.

Juliette Douros Hawk., a 14-year-old award-winning junior equestrian and founder of EQ PRO, stated, “During competitions, riders have a limited amount of time to secure their hair in place before competing. The EQ PRO Equestrian Hairnets were carefully designed to secure all types and lengths of hair while the breathable technology allows the rider’s scalp to remain cool even underneath the hot sun and competition pressure.”

The no-slip EQ PRO Equestrian Hairnet’s snug design fits securely along the rider’s natural hairline. Each cap can be placed on and removed in minutes, regardless of the rider’s hair texture or length. Thanks to its stretchy nylon technology, the caps remain in place without the need for any additional bobby pins allowing for a smooth placement of the riding helmet.

Each package comes with two reusable EQ PRO Equestrian Hairnets in one of the three colors available, blonde, brown, and black. All caps are made in the United States with a washable nylon fabric that is breathable and durable. The EQ PRO Equestrian Hairnets retail for $16.99 and are currently available for purchase at nationwide retailors, Tack N Rider and Dover Saddlery, and on Amazon, with free shipping for Amazon Prime members EQ PRO BLACK Equestrian Hairnet – 2 Hairnets per pack at Amazon Men’s Clothing store.

For more information about EQ PRO or to see the full collection, please visit https://eqproshop.com/.

About EQ PRO

EQ PRO is an equestrian apparel company that creates accessories to improve a rider’s performance. The company was founded in 2022 by Juliette Douros Hawk, an award-winning junior equestrian and, member of the United States Equestrian Federation (USEF) and The United States Hunter Jumper Association (USHJA). Using only inclusive, sustainable, and ethical practices, EQ PRO’s collection features fashionable yet functional hosiery socks, washable nylon hairnets, leather riding gloves, and saddle pads for youth and adults.

Juliette Douros Hawk

Award-winning Junior Equestrian

Founder EQ PRO

Juliette Douros Hawk is an award-winning junior equestrian, a member of the United States Equestrian Federation (USEF) and The United States Hunter Jumper Association (USHJA), and founder of EQ PRO, an apparel company that creates accessories to improve a rider’s performance. Using only inclusive, sustainable, and ethical practices, EQ PRO’s collection features fashionable yet functional hosiery socks, washable nylon hairnets, and leather riding gloves, and saddle pads for youth and adults.

Alongside her charismatic Canadian Warmblood horse, Abigail Windsor (a.k.a. Abbey Road), Juliette is currently training with her team of internationally acclaimed French trainers at the established Shores Acres Farms. Juliette has competed at the World Equestrian Center in Ocala, Winter Equestrian Festival in Wellington, Fox Lea Farm in Venice and is scheduled to compete in other events throughout the country. At just 14 years old, Juliette has been awarded various ribbons and the titles of Reserve Champion and Grand Champion in the Hunter and Equitation divisions.

As a junior athlete and young entrepreneur, Juliette made it her mission to support the new generation of riders by teaming up with the Interscholastic Equestrian Association (IEA), an organization that has worked with student equestrians for more than 25 years supporting aspiring Hunt Seat, Western and Dressage riders with horses, classes, and safety equipment. As an active IEA scholarship board member, together, IEA and Juliette created the IEA/EQ PRO scholarship fund which will assist current and new students providing them with the financial freedom to build their skills to participate in competitive events on a national and local level.

EQ PRO and Juliette have been featured in prominent publications such as ABC and Florida Weekly.