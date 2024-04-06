From My Saddle: Horse Time

Saddle Up and Make Some Memories

It’s been fairly dry this winter in Colorado, and with temperatures from subzero to the 60s you never know what to expect. I can think of many excuses to not work my horse when the weather isn’t ideal or when I tell myself I’m too busy. For example, right now I’m deep in the horse expo season so it’s getting super busy, but our weather has been warm. It’s easy to fill up my days with busy work and not take advantage of decent weather.

Sneaking out to work my horse Chip brings me joy. Even 15 minutes gets me out of the office to spend time doing something I love. If I do this consistently, he will stay tuned up and I can increase the amount of time as the days get longer and I get into a routine. Horse Expos get me motivated to work my horse and I always learn something when I attend.

It’s been a transitional time for The Northwest Horse Source, moving away from my beloved print version of the magazine to the digital version. Times are changing and I’m learning to embrace the technology to stay relevant. Be assured, it’s so important to keep in touch with trusted resources such as the NWHS. The digital age opens many opportunities. However, it’s viewer beware. Information from an unknown source can be dangerous and even harmful to your computer or devices—and to your horse, should that source suggest an untested or unsafe practice. If you are new to horse keeping, choose your resources carefully.

We’ve had an exciting start to the year with stories about two long-running expos in the Northwest and a great veterinary clinic in Oregon. This month read about Evergreen Equine Veterinary Clinic on page 6 as they announce their exciting new facility in Monroe, WA. We’re excited to bring you this resource in Western Washington. Quality horse care is so important, and our veterinarians are an important part of caring for our horses.

Lastly, I really miss my friends and family in the Northwest. Colorado has been great and quite a journey, but I haven’t gotten out as much as I’d like. I need some exciting adventures to share with you! Stay tuned for stories as I get more saddle time. It seems there’s always so much going on but it’s time to start having some fun! So… saddle up and make some memories!

“Enjoy the journey and try to get better every day. And don’t lose the passion and the love for what you do.” – Nadia Comaneci, Former Gymnast/Olympic Gold Medalist