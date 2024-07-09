22910 Lake Wenatchee Hwy Leavenworth, WA 98826 – Ultimate Equestrian Lake Wenatchee Retreat

Welcome to the Ultimate Equestrian Lake Wenatchee Retreat!
Discover this 40-acre recreational & equestrian paradise at the base of Dirty Face Peak in Lake Wenatchee bordering U.S. Forest Service land on three-sides offering unparalleled privacy & stunning unobstructed mountain views with gently sloped, terraced landscaping with fenced pastures, garden space, wooded areas & wetlands.
Equestrian facilities include a fully lit 80×120 Garco steel indoor-arena with a 70×120 open riding area, 4 stalls, tack room with a composting toilet, tack-up area, feed room, wash rack w/heated water & covered run-in shed off stalls. A 70×200 outdoor sand arena perfect for dressage, working equitation, jumping, & obstacles. Enjoy a private trail system with a creek bridge, access to the front, and links to USFS roads and trails. Five fenced grazing pastures with no-climb fencing and hot-wired cross-fencing.
This traditional 2-story home features 2,079 sq.ft. of finished living space + 1,024 sq.ft. of partially-finished basement. 3 bedrooms (potential for 4th in the basement), 3 full bathrooms + an office/den w/high-speed fiber available. The open-concept main level boasts vaulted ceilings, a floor-to-ceiling wood-burning fireplace & large windows for passive solar heating plus breathtaking views! The kitchen is equipped with stainless appliances, custom pine cabinets & slab granite countertops. Class A fire-rated siding, a metal roof, Firewise-approved setbacks, a generator with 8,000-watt backup power & 400-amp service (200 to the house, 200 to the arena).
Outdoor amenities include a viewing deck, large terraced vegetable garden w/deer-proof fencing & a private trail system for hiking, mountain biking, trail running, or horseback riding. Detached 2-car garage with a fully outfitted workshop above plus an outdoor covered storage + welding workshop complete this incredible property, ideal for all seasons!
3 bedroom | 3 bath | 3,103 sq ft | 40 acres
$2,250,000
NWMLS #: 2256636
Diane Syria
(509) 421-0818
[email protected]
Kiana Black
(509) 699-1000
[email protected]
The Northwest Horse Source is an independently owned and operated print and online magazine for horse owners and enthusiasts of all breeds and disciplines in the Pacific Northwest. Our contemporary editorial columns are predominantly written by experts in the region, covering the care, training, keeping and enjoyment of horses, with an eye to the specific concerns in our region.