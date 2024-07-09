22910 Lake Wenatchee Hwy Leavenworth, WA 98826 – Ultimate Equestrian Lake Wenatchee Retreat

Welcome to the Ultimate Equestrian Lake Wenatchee Retreat!

Discover this 40-acre recreational & equestrian paradise at the base of Dirty Face Peak in Lake Wenatchee bordering U.S. Forest Service land on three-sides offering unparalleled privacy & stunning unobstructed mountain views with gently sloped, terraced landscaping with fenced pastures, garden space, wooded areas & wetlands.

Equestrian facilities include a fully lit 80×120 Garco steel indoor-arena with a 70×120 open riding area, 4 stalls, tack room with a composting toilet, tack-up area, feed room, wash rack w/heated water & covered run-in shed off stalls. A 70×200 outdoor sand arena perfect for dressage, working equitation, jumping, & obstacles. Enjoy a private trail system with a creek bridge, access to the front, and links to USFS roads and trails. Five fenced grazing pastures with no-climb fencing and hot-wired cross-fencing.

This traditional 2-story home features 2,079 sq.ft. of finished living space + 1,024 sq.ft. of partially-finished basement. 3 bedrooms (potential for 4th in the basement), 3 full bathrooms + an office/den w/high-speed fiber available. The open-concept main level boasts vaulted ceilings, a floor-to-ceiling wood-burning fireplace & large windows for passive solar heating plus breathtaking views! The kitchen is equipped with stainless appliances, custom pine cabinets & slab granite countertops. Class A fire-rated siding, a metal roof, Firewise-approved setbacks, a generator with 8,000-watt backup power & 400-amp service (200 to the house, 200 to the arena).

Outdoor amenities include a viewing deck, large terraced vegetable garden w/deer-proof fencing & a private trail system for hiking, mountain biking, trail running, or horseback riding. Detached 2-car garage with a fully outfitted workshop above plus an outdoor covered storage + welding workshop complete this incredible property, ideal for all seasons!

3 bedroom | 3 bath | 3,103 sq ft | 40 acres

$2,250,000

NWMLS #: 2256636