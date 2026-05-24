Does Your Horse Need Massage?

Images from Ruby Images

Most of us recognize obvious lameness pretty quickly. But muscle pain and body soreness can be much harder to spot, especially in horses

that quietly keep doing their jobs anyway.

I think horse people sometimes get so used to little behaviors — tail swishing, stiffness, resistance, head tossing, difficulty picking up leads — that we start calling them quirks instead of asking whether the horse is uncomfortable.

That’s one reason equine massage has become such a valuable part of many horses’ wellness routines.

Horses Often Hide Pain

Horses are incredibly good at compensating physically.

When one area becomes sore or restricted, another part of the body starts working harder to make up for it. Over time, those compensation patterns can create even more tension, stiffness, and discomfort.

And because horses are prey animals, they don’t always show pain in obvious ways.

Some horses become anxious or reactive. Others grow dull, stiff, or resistant under saddle. Many simply adapt to discomfort until the issue becomes difficult to ignore.

The Signs Can Be Easy to Miss

Muscle soreness and restriction often show up through small behavioral or performance changes first.

Some common signs include:

Head tossing or stiffness through the neck

Resistance during bridling

Cinchy behavior

Short-striding or stumbling

Lead issues

Tail wringing or pinned ears

Reluctance to move forward

Difficulty rounding through the back

Irritability during grooming or saddling

I’ve heard plenty of riders say things like, “I thought my horse was just being lazy,” only to realize later the horse was trying to communicate discomfort the only way it knew how.

Usually horses are telling us something. We just have to learn how to listen.

Why Massage Helps

Massage works by helping release tight or restricted muscle tissue while improving circulation and relaxation throughout the body.

When muscles loosen and blood flow improves, horses often move more freely and comfortably. Just as importantly, massage can help calm the nervous system.

That matters more than many people realize.

A horse constantly stuck in a tense, reactive “fight or flight” state cannot perform comfortably or mentally relax. Sometimes the biggest change after bodywork isn’t just physical — it’s emotional.

You can often see it in their expression afterward.

Older Horses Benefit Too

Senior horses especially seem to appreciate massage work.

As horses age, stiffness, compensation patterns, arthritis, and muscle loss can all affect comfort and mobility. Massage can help maintain flexibility and quality of life, even if the goal is simply helping an older horse feel more comfortable day to day.

And honestly, many older horses seem deeply grateful for the quiet attention and relief.

Paying Attention to the Small Things

Images from Ruby Images

One thing massage therapists often notice quickly is how much horses normalize discomfort over time.

A horse that’s always moved stiffly or struggled with bending may simply seem “that way” after a while. But when restrictions begin to release, many owners are surprised by how much freer and happier the horse becomes.

Sometimes those small changes — a softer eye, a relaxed neck, a willingness to move forward again — tell the biggest story.

At the end of the day, massage isn’t just about performance. It’s about comfort, communication, and helping horses feel better in their own bodies.

Originally Published in May 2019 Issue