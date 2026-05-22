Business Profile: Heather Osgood-Real Estate

How and why did you get started in business?

I come from a fourth-generation real estate family, with parents in both residential and commercial real estate. After college, I began my career in advertising and public relations, where I worked extensively with builder and developer clients. That experience naturally led me into real estate sales, allowing me to combine strategic marketing with a long-standing familiarity with land, development, and lifestyle properties.



What is your history with horses?

Horses have been central to my life from the very beginning — in fact, “horse” was my first word. I grew up on my grandmother’s hay and cattle ranch, began riding before I could talk, and progressed into hunter/jumpers early on, a discipline I’ve pursued most of my life. I’ve lived on acreage and kept my horses at home, and have also traveled and competed with established show barns. Along the way, I’ve had the opportunity to explore polo, barrel racing, dressage, three-day eventing, and natural horsemanship. That firsthand experience has naturally shaped my real estate career, which is centered on the equestrian and acreage lifestyle I know and love.



Have you won any special awards or recognition?

I’ve been a top-producing agent throughout my career and have received various forms of recognition, though I’ve never been motivated by industry or company awards. What matters most to me are the long-term relationships I’ve built, the trust earned through repeat clients, and the referrals that come from consistently delivering results.



Describe what sets your product or business apart from the competition?

I began my real estate career in Bend and Central Oregon, and am proud to be working here again in a place I truly call home. I offer concierge-level service backed by 25 years of experience, with the philosophy that luxury is a standard of care, not a price point. My clients have said that I am fiercely protective of them and their interests, consistently advocating on their behalf while delivering strategic guidance and highly personalized service throughout the entire process.



What can clients expect to gain from your product or service?

Clients can expect informed guidance, strong advocacy, and a seamless experience from start to finish, supported by an established track record and award-winning marketing expertise. They gain a trusted advisor who understands both the market and the lifestyle behind the property, anticipates challenges before they arise, and consistently protects their interests through clear communication and confident execution.





Heather Osgood Real Estate

Heather Osgood

Phone

(206) 419-3459

[email protected]

Enter your Business Website Address

heatherosgoodre.com