Natural Ways to Help Keep Flies and Mosquitoes Under Control

Every horse owner knows the feeling. You finally get a warm stretch of weather, the horses are shedding out, pasture season is starting to look good… and suddenly the bugs arrive in full force.

Flies, mosquitoes, gnats, and biting midges can make horses absolutely miserable this time of year. And honestly, some summers it feels like you spend more time fighting insects than actually enjoying the season.

The good news is there are a lot of simple, natural management changes that can make a noticeable difference around a horse property.

Start with Manure and Mud

It’s not glamorous, but fly control usually begins with basic farm management.

Manure piles create ideal breeding conditions for many fly species, especially during warm weather. Regular manure removal from paddocks, stalls, and high-traffic areas can dramatically reduce insect populations before they explode.

Mud creates problems too.

Wet, muddy areas become prime habitat for insects while also creating unhealthy footing for horses. Improving drainage, redirecting roof runoff, and adding footing material in problem areas can help reduce both mud and bugs at the same time.

Honestly, some of the best fly control methods are also just good horse property management in general.

Water Buckets Matter More Than People Think

Mosquitoes don’t need much standing water to reproduce.

Stock tanks, buckets, and neglected water troughs can quickly become breeding grounds if they aren’t cleaned regularly. Dumping and scrubbing water containers weekly is one of the simplest ways to help cut down mosquito populations around the barn.

Feed tubs matter too. Old feed residue and damp buildup attract flies surprisingly fast during warmer months.

Nature Can Help You Out

One of my favorite things about natural pest control is how much wildlife can help when we create the right environment for it.

Swallows, bluebirds, Purple Martins, and bats all consume enormous numbers of insects every day. Encouraging insect-eating birds with nesting boxes or installing bat boxes can become part of a long-term fly management strategy around horse properties.

And honestly, there’s something pretty enjoyable about watching swallows dart through the barn aisle catching flies all evening.

Hang stinky attractant bags on the perimeter of your property to lure flies away from high traffic areas. Photo Courtesy Alayne Blickle.

Simple Physical Barriers Still Work

Sometimes the old-school methods are still some of the best.

Fly masks, fly sheets, fly boots, fans, sticky traps, and shaded shelters all help reduce insect pressure without relying entirely on chemical sprays.

Fans in particular can make a huge difference for horses bothered by mosquitoes and biting midges since many of those insects struggle in moving air.

And horses appreciate having a place to escape bugs during peak insect hours, especially around dusk.

Small Changes Add Up

One thing I’ve learned over the years is that no single fly control method fixes everything.

Usually it’s a combination of smaller habits — cleaning water buckets, managing manure, improving drainage, using fans, rotating traps, and paying attention to turnout timing — that creates the biggest improvement over time.

Because let’s be honest, summer bugs probably aren’t disappearing completely anytime soon.

But helping horses stay more comfortable through fly season definitely makes life better for everyone at the barn.