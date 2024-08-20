Cowgirl Capable RIDE ONLY REGISTRATION OPTION

Cowgirls,

I’ve had a number of you ask about just riding and camping (hanging out on the ranch, hiking, fishing on Alta Lake, etc.) so I’m offering an optional registration and you can use the existing registration portal but only select either the $750 or the $500 payment.

RENTING A RANCH HORSE: $750 includes one 4 hour ride AND one 2 hour ride (or two 2-hour rides)

HAULING IN YOUR OWN HORSE : $500 includes one 4 hour ride AND one 2-hour ride (or two 2-hour rides) Haul in fee still applies and goes directly to the ranch.

All other optional training, meals, photography, etc will still be included – and yes if hauling in your own accommodations I will still honor the $300 discount (selection towards the end of the registration).

Current Ride Schedule Clarification and Optional Ride Only:

Thursday: anyone able to arrive by Noon, and signs up in advance, for a 2 hour ride.

Friday & Saturday: once we are back from the range scheduled rides will go out in the afternoon

OPTION: Friday & Saturday 8AM start time for 4 hour ride. 9AM start time for a 2 hour ride. Limited capacity for each ride so please try to sign up in advance. This option is for ladies not wanting to learn and train at the range.

Sunday: 10AM Morning ride (sign up in advance)

This option is for those of you who are not interested in learning how to shoot or growing your existing shooting skills in Shogun, Rifle or Pistol but would rather hang out on the beautiful property, and ride in the morning and still experience the comradery and fabulous meals and firepit time hanging out with a group of like minded women for an empowering weekend.

With Grit and Grace,

Heather

