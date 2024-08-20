Allow me to try and address some questions that came in asking about the optional registration fee that I rolled out a few days ago to accommodate the ladies who grew up hunting and shooting and asked for more of a camping/riding weekend.

Optional Cowgirl Capable Registration Clarification:

Ride-Only Option :

For those who prefer not to participate in firearm training, we offer a reduced registration fee. This option allows you to enjoy other retreat activities, such as hiking, additional training sessions, optional photo shoot, or fishing (bring your own license and gear), with all meals and horse haul in fee included. No additional discount for hauling in your own rig.

$750 Fee (Ranch Horse Rental) Choose A or B below: ONE 4-Hour ride and ONE 2-Hour ride TWO 2-Hour rides.

(Ranch Horse Rental) Choose A or B below: $500 Fee (Hauling in Your Own Horse): $50 Haul In Fee Included. Choose A or B below: ONE 4-Hour ride and ONE 2-Hour ride TWO 2-Hour rides.

(Hauling in Your Own Horse): $50 Haul In Fee Included. Choose A or B below:

NOTE – All rides must be guided due to insurance stipulations.

This option is ideal for experienced shooters who grew up hunting and shooting and may not need the firearms training but still want to enjoy the retreat.

Shooting Experience :

Our registration fees remain the same for those who want the FULL Cowgirl Capable experience, including learning to shoot or enhancing their existing skills with a shotgun, rifle, and pistol.

The entire range is reserved exclusively for us, providing a comfortable and supportive environment to work through any hesitations or fears you may have.

Focus Areas:

Range Training: Self-Defense Firearm Basics, Shooting Fundamentals, and Basic to Advanced Shooting Skills. Lunch Session: Developing a Personal & Home Protection Plan, Legal Use of Force, and Understanding Violent Encounters and Their Aftermath (taught in the clubhouse). Dinner Session at the Ranch: Concealed Carry Gear and Gadgets overview and show-and-tell using rubber training pistols. Firearm Cleaning: Training will ONLY be conducted at the Range due to insurance restrictions.

Important: Absolutely NO firearm handling is allowed at the ranch.

We hope you can join in the fun, the weather should be fantastic!

We’ve also planned: goodie bags, raffle items, and awards for the Most Improved Shooter (shotgun, rifle, pistol) and the Pistol Shoot-Off winner on Saturday in addition to delicious food.

With Grit and Grace,

Heather Gastelum

www.CowgirlCapable.com

Cowgirl Capable Women’s Empowerment Retreat

https://cowgirlcapable.com/retreat

Sept 5th-8th, 2024

Whistlin’ Pine Ranch – Pateros, WA

Register here: https://cowgirlcapable.com/registration-form

Find us on Facebook: Facebook.com/heatherhulburd.gastelum

&

Instagram: @CowgirlCapable

News from the horse industry. Sharing today’s information as it happens. The Northwest Horse Source is not responsible for the content of 3rd party submissions.