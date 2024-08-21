From My Saddle: Living My Passion

Change is Good, Necessary, and Sometimes Hard

Many of you are unaware that I moved to Colorado in 2021, but let me share some thoughts on the subject. I had been wanting change for several years. Living in the same place for 36 years I grew restless, looking for change. I tried to buy property in Whatcom County but the price to upgrade was out of my reach. After living near the ocean my entire life, I opted for a move inland to the mountains of Colorado.

Having lived in Colorado for 3 years now, I’m glad I made the change. The sunshine and afternoon thunderstorms are a welcome change. My dry horse pens are great and the opportunities to work with veterans is plentiful. While I haven’t settled into a program, I’ve made some great connections here.

The Remount Foundation, located in Colorado Springs at the Air Force Academy, has a great mission and story. The homepage of their website says, “Empowering America’s Bravest and Their Families to Harness Peace Through Horses.” I invite you to visit their website, remountfoundation.org. Billy Jack Barrett, one of the founders who’s recently retired, has a heart to help people and his knowledge of horses and bloodlines is amazing! I hope to share his story of the Remount stallions in an upcoming issue.

I can’t emphasize enough the importance of embracing change. Sometimes I marvel at the fact I’ve been doing the NWHS for nearly 30 years. After moving here, I started a new publication in Colorado. It hasn’t gone as well as planned so I’ve decided to focus on The Northwest Horse Source. I forgot how long it took me to get established in the Northwest! You all have been so good to me over the years, and I’m forever grateful. I’m blessed to work with and for horse people.

All that to say, we have some exciting news! We are building a new business directory that offers more options and opportunities for horse owners and equine related businesses. A recent collaboration with Audrey King of NW Equine brings added value to the equine industry in the Northwest and beyond. Audrey brings her expertise and connections in the horse world to The Northwest Horse Source, and we are truly grateful for her contribution. By the time this is published we may be well on our way to being live!

Finally, thank you for letting me be a part of the horse industry in the Northwest. Have a great month and enjoy the ride!

“Authenticity is the daily practice of letting go of who we think we’re supposed to be and embracing who we are.” – Brene Brown, Professor, Social Worker, Author, Podcast Host

See this article in the August 2024 online edition:

Owner/Publisher Karen’s lifelong love of horses began at a very early age when she wore out a couple of rocking horses before convincing her parents to get her the real thing. That ill-tempered bay gelding, Brandy, was a challenge for the young horsewoman, but it drove her ambition to become a horse trainer. After attending Canyonview Equestrian College’s Horsemanship Program, Karen realized she needed work that was a little more lucrative than training, so she took a job with Customs Brokerage to pay the bills. There, she discovered an affinity for computers and a talent for creating informative, entertaining newsletters. The Northwest Horse Source began as such a letter in December 1995, with a distribution of 1000 copies for its 12 black and white pages. Now 29 years later, it’s an online magazine and website with a reach of over 10,000 per month and growing! Not bad for the results of one woman’s dream to work with horses! Today, Karen remains involved with every aspect of the magazine and treasures the community of thousands who share a common passion.