7448 Emerson Road, Everson, WA 98247 – Farm with Water Rights

106.37 farm acres with a senior water rights certificate. 4 separate, level parcels, close to town, with excellent sandy loam soils. Large dairy barns, covered equipment storage and cattle amenities. 3-bedroom farmhouse with 3 car garage ready for a makeover. Breathtaking Nooksack River frontage with a beautiful recreation possibility on one parcel. This is fertile, versatile, irrigated, soil with an extensive farming history ready to make a new farmer’s or rancher’s dreams come true. Adjacent 9.2 acres and farmhouse with a shop is listed for sale under MLS# 2171111.
3 bedroom | 2 bathroom | 2,494 sq ft | 106.37 acres
$2,950,000
E: allisontrimblerealestate@gmail.com | C: 360-961-5537 | W: www.allisonblakerealestate.com