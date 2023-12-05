This is a rare gem in Whatcom County!
Shy 80 acre farm with development potential in prime mid-county location. Overlooking the private, treelined lake sits the custom midcentury home, a 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, and 3,894 sq ft with an attached garage, vaulted ceilings, picture windows, a large deck, and a two-story white stone fireplace. The entire property is fenced and cross-fenced for rotational grazing with a cattle guard entrance. Huge cattle barn with equipment parking, hay storage, feed bunkers, winter sacrifice pasture and loafing barn. Bull pasture with lean-to. The Yak barn is roughly 30′ X 60′ and would be perfect for horses with stalls and a roundpen. Currently, the farm is a holistically managed grass-fed beef operation with a well-respected roadside farmstand.
4 bedroom | 2.5 bathroom | 3,894 sq ft | 78.65 acres
$2,500,000
