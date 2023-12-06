🔥PRICE REDUCTION🔥 7240 Emerson Road, Everson, WA 98247 – Hobby Farm

Charming farmhouse on shy 10 acres with a shop. This is a 2 bedroom, 1 bath home with an office/bonus room that has been used as a 3rd bedroom. Great floorplan, on-demand hot water heater, mini split with A/C, and updated bathroom. The shop is perfect for hobbies, storage, or turn it into a barn! Fertile, sandy loam soils make this an ideal property for a farmer, or gardener to let their dream run wild! Animal lover? Horse enthusiast? Bring your livestock and pets and make this property your own! Gorgeous views of the foothills and close to town. Adjacent 100+ acre farm listed under MLS# 2168003.

2 bedroom | 1 bathroom | 1,092 sq ft | 9.20 acres

$450,000

MLS # 2171111