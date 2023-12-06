🔥PRICE REDUCTION🔥 7240 Emerson Road, Everson, WA 98247 – Hobby Farm

Charming farmhouse on shy 10 acres with a shop. This is a 2 bedroom, 1 bath home with an office/bonus room that has been used as a 3rd bedroom. Great floorplan, on-demand hot water heater, mini split with A/C, and updated bathroom. The shop is perfect for hobbies, storage, or turn it into a barn! Fertile, sandy loam soils make this an ideal property for a farmer, or gardener to let their dream run wild! Animal lover? Horse enthusiast? Bring your livestock and pets and make this property your own! Gorgeous views of the foothills and close to town. Adjacent 100+ acre farm listed under MLS# 2168003.
2 bedroom | 1 bathroom | 1,092 sq ft | 9.20 acres
$450,000
Allison and Blake earned The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing’s Million Dollar GUILD™ recognition for experience, knowledge, and expertise in million-dollar and above residential properties. Allison and Blake are Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialists™ (CLHMS), an exclusive group of real estate professionals who have completed The Institute’s training and have a proven performance in the upper-tier market. We both have extensive experience as equestrian professionals which gives us a unique set of skills and experiences that benefit both Buyers and Sellers. Let us help you make your equestrian dream a reality.
E: allisontrimblerealestate@gmail.com | C: 360-961-5537 | W: www.allisonblakerealestate.com