Why NW Horse Source? The Power of Passion and Partnerships

How a Love for Horses Turned Into a Life-Long Business

Choosing who we do business with is a question I often ask myself. What makes me want to work with a particular company? After some reflection, I realized that my decisions are influenced by several key factors:

They take the time to understand my business. They support the equine community I love. They are a small business like mine. They have a strong history in the industry. They are easy to communicate with. They fill an immediate need or solve a problem.

Beyond these factors, I am especially drawn to businesses that are passionate about what they do. When people love their work, they go the extra mile to provide outstanding service.

I’ve had the privilege of working in the horse industry for over 30 years, and it has taken me on some incredible adventures. I’ve ridden through Yellowstone with friends, traveled to all four corners of the U.S. for American Horse Publications events, joined a wagon train in Washington in 1989, and spent countless hours horse camping, trail riding, sorting cattle, and simply enjoying life with horses. Most recently, I had an unforgettable experience at Vista Verde Ranch, a memory I will relish for a long time to come. These experiences have shaped who I am, and they all happened because of my deep love for horses and the equine industry.

The businesses I work with aren’t just clients—they’re relationships I’ve built over time. In today’s digital world, it’s harder to get people on the phone, but I still value personal interaction. That’s why I love attending horse expos. They offer a rare opportunity to connect face-to-face with the people I work with, meet new equestrians, and immerse myself in a community of horse lovers eager to learn and grow.

I want to share my experience and insights with equine business owners to help them build strong, lasting relationships in the industry. If you’d like a free consultation on how to grow your business through meaningful connections, call or email me today—I’d love to chat!

Warmly,

Karen

Owner/Publisher Karen’s lifelong love of horses began at a very early age when she wore out a couple of rocking horses before convincing her parents to get her the real thing. That ill-tempered bay gelding, Brandy, was a challenge for the young horsewoman, but it drove her ambition to become a horse trainer. After attending Canyonview Equestrian College’s Horsemanship Program, Karen realized she needed work that was a little more lucrative than training, so she took a job with Customs Brokerage to pay the bills. There, she discovered an affinity for computers and a talent for creating informative, entertaining newsletters. The Northwest Horse Source began as such a letter in December 1995, with a distribution of 1000 copies for its 12 black and white pages. Now 29 years later, it’s an online magazine and website with a reach of over 10,000 per month and growing! Not bad for the results of one woman’s dream to work with horses! Today, Karen remains involved with every aspect of the magazine and treasures the community of thousands who share a common passion.