Maximize Your Brand’s Impact: The Power of Advertising in Horse Expo Programs

If you’ve ever attended a horse expo, you know that the official program is every attendee’s go-to guide. It’s packed with essential details—event schedules, clinician bios, demonstrations, entertainment highlights, and more. But beyond just being a helpful resource, it’s also a powerful marketing tool for businesses looking to connect with passionate horse enthusiasts.

Why Advertise in an Expo Program?

🐴 Unmatched Exposure: Your ad is front and center in a highly targeted publication that horse lovers, trainers, breeders, and riders rely on throughout the event.

📖 Long-Lasting Impact: Many attendees keep their programs long after the expo, using them as reference guides for products, services, and trusted brands.

🌎 Beyond the Event: Even better—when the program is available online as a digital flipbook, your reach extends far beyond the show floor, giving your brand continued visibility!

🛍 Direct Access to Your Ideal Audience: Horse expos are buzzing with people eager to shop, learn, and connect. Whether they’re looking for tack, feed, apparel, or training resources, this is your chance to be in front of the right people at the right time.

This Year’s Program—Produced by a Rock Star Team!

For 2025, the Northwest Horse Source—backed by 30 years of publishing expertise—is producing the official program for the Northwest Horse Fair & Expo. With our team’s experience in equine media, we know how to create compelling, high-quality publications that drive results for advertisers.

Here’s a downloadable price sheet for details.

Don’t Miss Out—Secure Your Spot Today!

📞 Call: (360) 332-5579

📧 Email: [email protected]

Let’s make sure your brand stands out at this year’s must-attend equine event!

Warmly,

Karen Pickering

Publisher, Northwest Horse Source

