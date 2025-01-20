Have an event to promote? Submit it here.

From My Saddle: Time to Recharge

by
Vista Verde Ranch
Karen riding Blue Moon at Vista Verde Ranch in Colorado.

Ranch Getaway Replenishes My Soul

In November I had an opportunity to visit a beautiful ranch near Steamboat Springs, Colorado. Vista Verde Ranch was featured on the cover of our November issue, and you’ll read about my experience in an upcoming issue. The time away from work and cell phones was incredibly refreshing.

We all need to replenish our soul periodically. What I didn’t realize was just how much I needed a weekend of pure indulgent pleasure and rest. Cell phones didn’t work in the cabins so the only way I could check email and social media was by visiting the main lodge. It was truly enjoyable to unplug! I enjoyed horses, evening hot tub soaks after riding all day, and relaxing in front of a crackling fire. I can’t remember the last time I felt this calm, and I highly recommend it! It was hard to leave.

Self-care is something we horse people tend to ignore because we have so much to do. From caring for our horses to working a job to support our horse habit, we burn up our energy and tend to burn out. In this new year, let’s consider changing things up and taking some time for a little self-love.

While I’m still reveling in the experience at Vista Verde Ranch, I’m excited to embark on the New Year, to continue bringing you creative and helpful articles, and also to write about many new experiences. I’m recharged and ready for new adventures like horse camping and visiting places such as Vista Verde Ranch.

In this issue I’m excited to bring you an incredible story about a business in Oregon that helps people heal their horses both physically and mentally and offers online masterclasses for lay people. See Celeste Lazaris’ story on page 6. You won’t want to miss this!

As we enter the new year it’s time to assess our self-care strategy and take care of ourselves so we can take care of others in our lives (and horses!). Be blessed and have a Happy New Year!

“I don’t believe you have to be better than everybody else. I believe you have to be better than you ever thought you could be.”

– Ken Venturi (1931-2013), Professional Golfer

See this article in the January 2025 Online Digital Edition:

January 2025


