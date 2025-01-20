From My Saddle: Time to Recharge

Ranch Getaway Replenishes My Soul

In November I had an opportunity to visit a beautiful ranch near Steamboat Springs, Colorado. Vista Verde Ranch was featured on the cover of our November issue, and you’ll read about my experience in an upcoming issue. The time away from work and cell phones was incredibly refreshing.

We all need to replenish our soul periodically. What I didn’t realize was just how much I needed a weekend of pure indulgent pleasure and rest. Cell phones didn’t work in the cabins so the only way I could check email and social media was by visiting the main lodge. It was truly enjoyable to unplug! I enjoyed horses, evening hot tub soaks after riding all day, and relaxing in front of a crackling fire. I can’t remember the last time I felt this calm, and I highly recommend it! It was hard to leave.

Self-care is something we horse people tend to ignore because we have so much to do. From caring for our horses to working a job to support our horse habit, we burn up our energy and tend to burn out. In this new year, let’s consider changing things up and taking some time for a little self-love.

While I’m still reveling in the experience at Vista Verde Ranch, I’m excited to embark on the New Year, to continue bringing you creative and helpful articles, and also to write about many new experiences. I’m recharged and ready for new adventures like horse camping and visiting places such as Vista Verde Ranch.

In this issue I’m excited to bring you an incredible story about a business in Oregon that helps people heal their horses both physically and mentally and offers online masterclasses for lay people. See Celeste Lazaris’ story on page 6. You won’t want to miss this!

As we enter the new year it’s time to assess our self-care strategy and take care of ourselves so we can take care of others in our lives (and horses!). Be blessed and have a Happy New Year!

“I don’t believe you have to be better than everybody else. I believe you have to be better than you ever thought you could be.”

– Ken Venturi (1931-2013), Professional Golfer

Owner/Publisher Karen’s lifelong love of horses began at a very early age when she wore out a couple of rocking horses before convincing her parents to get her the real thing. That ill-tempered bay gelding, Brandy, was a challenge for the young horsewoman, but it drove her ambition to become a horse trainer. After attending Canyonview Equestrian College’s Horsemanship Program, Karen realized she needed work that was a little more lucrative than training, so she took a job with Customs Brokerage to pay the bills. There, she discovered an affinity for computers and a talent for creating informative, entertaining newsletters. The Northwest Horse Source began as such a letter in December 1995, with a distribution of 1000 copies for its 12 black and white pages. Now 29 years later, it’s an online magazine and website with a reach of over 10,000 per month and growing! Not bad for the results of one woman’s dream to work with horses! Today, Karen remains involved with every aspect of the magazine and treasures the community of thousands who share a common passion.