Don’t Miss These Equine Trail Sports Events!

Enjoy the variety of Trail Challenges, Obstacle Courses, and Recreation Rides in a fun and family friendly environment. Enjoy access to private ranch lands and beautiful public parks while bonding with your horse. Create friendships with best friends you have yet to meet. Events are open to all breeds of horses, donkeys and mules. Events are based on obstacles and can be in an arena, in a field, or along 2-10 miles of trail. Riders get to choose their challenge level for each obstacle independent of each other, so you are not limited to doing all obstacles at one skill level. This allows the rider to set goals and make choices to keep themselves safe or to challenge themselves. Equine Trail Sports is a national organization that trains all hosts and judges maintaining a national standard and offers national, regional, and lifetime awards! https://horsesource.org/equine-trail-sports

