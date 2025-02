This hands on clinic will teach you how to build a wood spoked wheel. Over the weekend you will learn about different hubs, installing spokes, installing fellows, and steel tires with a fire. Have fun and go home with a wheels. Book early



See event info here: https://horsesource.org/event/wheelwright-clinic

