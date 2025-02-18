Update: Maximize Your Brand’s Impact: The Lasting Value of Advertising in the NW Horse Fair & Expo Program

When it comes to marketing your equine business, visibility and longevity matter. Advertising in the NW Horse Fair & Expo Program isn’t just about making an impression during the event—it’s an investment in future sales and lasting brand recognition.

Why Expo Program Advertising Works

Immediate Exposure to Your Target Audience Your prospective customers can easily find you at the show, especially if you give them a compelling reason to visit your booth, clinic, or presentation .

. A well-placed ad ensures attendees know who you are and how to connect with you. A Marketing Piece That Lasts Beyond the Expo Unlike digital ads that disappear in a scroll, a printed program stays in the hands of potential customers long after the event.

long after the event. Many attendees keep their programs as a reference, giving your business continued exposure long after the expo doors close. Showcase Your Commitment to Your Brand Businesses that advertise demonstrate they value their brand and believe in investing in their success.

and believe in investing in their success. Aligning your business with a well-established event builds credibility and trust with horse owners and industry professionals. Exclusive Savings for Vendors & Presenters If you’re a vendor or presenter at the expo, you qualify for a 15% discount on full or half-page ads—an added incentive to maximize your presence.

on full or half-page ads—an added incentive to maximize your presence. It’s a win-win investment that enhances your visibility while saving you money. Supporting Small Business & Industry Growth Unlike impersonal platforms like Facebook or other social media, The Northwest Horse Source and HorseSource.org offer personalized exposure, business highlights, free event postings, and industry-specific resources.

and offer personalized exposure, With 30 years of experience in the horse industry, we understand how to connect businesses with the right audience.

Karen interviews Linda Tellington-Jones at the 2000 NW Horse Fair & Expo

Act Now—Limited Space Available!

The deadline to secure your spot in the NW Horse Fair & Expo Program is March 5, 2025. To ensure placement in the p, submit your ad by March 1st.

📞 Call us today at (360) 332-5579 or email [email protected] to reserve your space. Let’s make your business stand out and stay top-of-mind long after the expo ends!

