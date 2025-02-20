48th Annual American Youth Horse Council Symposium – April 11-13, 2025 – Tucson, AZ

The 48th Annual American Youth Horse Council Symposium, will be held April 11-23, 2025, in Tucson, Arizona. A highly anticipated annual event for horse enthusiasts, this gathering unites teens and adult leaders from all corners of the equine industry for three days of engaging demonstrations, hands-on workshops, insightful discussions, educational sessions, exhibits, and awards. More than just an event, it’s a unique opportunity for youth and adult leaders to connect, exchange ideas, expand their knowledge, and strengthen the equine community—all while having plenty of fun.



See event info here: https://horsesource.org/event/48th-annual-american-youth-horse-council-symposium

