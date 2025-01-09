Whatcom Farm Expo: Exhibitors Spots Still Available

We still have space for exhibitors for this year’s Whatcom Farm Expo! If you’re able to join us on Saturday, March 1, 2025, it would be wonderful to have you participate in this well-attended event. We offer various options for exhibitor booths and sponsorships, ranging from a classic 10×10 booth set up for $30 to a Barnraiser Level Sponsorship for $400, with options in between. If you’re interested in supporting us, complete our sign up here! After you use the link to sign up, we will be in touch to coordinate your participation in this year’s event and to send you an invoice with payment details. More information is listed below.

2025 Details:

Whatcom Conservation District and Whatcom County Public Works will host our ninth annual, free to the public Whatcom Farm Expo on Saturday March 1st from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Northwest Washington Fairgrounds. The goal of this event is to bring farmers and industry experts together to facilitate learning, skill and resource sharing, and networking.

Last year we reached over 600 attendees from across Whatcom County along with some Skagit County residents. Our audience are livestock farmers of all types as well as rural land managers, gardeners, and orchardists. This is a great opportunity for you to highlight products, equipment, services, information, or activities beneficial to this group, but no sales are allowed at the event.

We look forward to kicking off a productive and collaborative 2025 growing season! In summary:

What: FREE Whatcom Farm Expo

Where: WECU Expo Building, Northwest Washington Fairgrounds, Lynden, WA

When: Saturday, March 1st from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Thanks in advance for your support and participation and we will see you at the Expo!

Alternate Expo sign-up link: https://app.smartsheet.com/b/form/00bfa3d10ea34f9aa28726efb014b025.

Please email or call if you have any questions,

Adam Brayton

Farm Expo Team

6975 Hannegan Road

Lynden, WA 98264

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (360) 526-2381

