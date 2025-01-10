Media Barn: New in Books – Keeping Horses Outdoors

Smart, Safe, Affordable Ways Your Horse Can Live as Naturally as Possible All Year



by Iveta Jebáčková-Lažanská

As times have changed, so has our understanding of the social, psychological, and physical needs of the animals in our care. As open spaces shrink, our view of what is required to keep horses as best suits their nature is expanding. The result is a need for guidance in making decisions related to modern-day equine management. The hard truth is that the creatures who have long been our companions have also been expected to adapt to living situations created with primarily human convenience and comfort in mind.

With this inspiringly illustrated guidebook, natural horsekeeping expert Iveta Jebáčková-Lažanská hopes to help everyone with horses create sophisticated, functional, equine-centric stable systems, in which horses, nature, and people thrive. Jebáčková-Lažanská demonstrates how it’s possible to find ways to make outdoor horsekeeping work via a system that has slowly emerged over time that can work for any property, whether small or large. Already, it has been proven to work well by horse owners all over the world, some of whom contributed their knowledge and experience to these pages.

With many success stories to serve as both evidence and inspiration, readers are certain to come away armed with all they need to allow their horses to live life as they were meant to—in tune with their instinctual needs for forage, movement, and choice.

Published by Trafalgar Square Books and available at trafalgarbooks.com.

See this article in the January 2025 Online Digital Edition:

