Mark & Lee Bolender Seek New Visionary for International Mountain Trail Challenge Association (IMTCA)

Mark and I have cherished every moment of growing International Mountain Trail Challenge Association (IMTCA) and witnessing the incredible community it has become. On April 26, 2024, we sold Bolender Horse Park and relocated just a mile down the road. Since then, all our focus has been on building our new home and pondering the future of IMTCA.

After building our dream home, our primary focus now lies in constructing mountain trail courses, traveling for expos and clinics, and training horses for mountain trail. As such, we’re seeking someone passionate to pick up the IMTCA mantle and carry it forward.

Concerning the future of IMTCA, our hopes are that the right person or group can pick up the reins to continue what we started to grow and support the incredible discipline of mountain trail. If you or someone you know might be interested, please don’t hesitate to reach out.

Thank you all for your dedication and support over the years—it has meant the world to us!

If you’re interested in taking over the IMTCA or want to have a mountain trail course constructed, feel free to contact us through our website at BolenderHorsePark.com or give us a call at 360-269-6156.

Wishing everyone a safe and Happy New Year!

Warm regards and Bolender Blessings,

Mark & Lee

Mark and Lee Bolender own and operate Bolender Horse Park in Washington State, which houses the finest Mountain Trail course in the world. They are the founders of the International Mountain Trail Challenge Association (IMTCA) and travel worldwide as clinicians and ambassadors of Mountain Trail. Bolender Horse Park offers riders of all skill levels and disciplines a fun and challenging trail riding adventure. Mark has designed and built Mountain Trail courses in the USA, Canada, Australia, and Europe—with many more in development. Mark uses his artistic, landscaping, horse training, and construction skills to build these courses (NW Steel Design LLC www.nwsteeldesign.com). Mark is the author of Bolender’s Guide to Mastering Mountain and Extreme Trail Riding. Visit www.bolenderhorsepark.com to learn more.