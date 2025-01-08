Have an event to promote? Submit it here.

Mark & Lee Bolender Seek New Visionary for International Mountain Trail Challenge Association (IMTCA)

by
Home » Blog » Articles » Clubs/Organizations
mountain trail
Mark & Lee Bolender

Mark and I have cherished every moment of growing International Mountain Trail Challenge Association (IMTCA) and witnessing the incredible community it has become. On April 26, 2024, we sold Bolender Horse Park and relocated just a mile down the road. Since then, all our focus has been on building our new home and pondering the future of IMTCA.

After building our dream home, our primary focus now lies in constructing mountain trail courses, traveling for expos and clinics, and training horses for mountain trail.  As such, we’re seeking someone passionate to pick up the IMTCA mantle and carry it forward.

Concerning the future of IMTCA, our hopes are that the right person or group can pick up the reins to continue what we started to grow and support the incredible discipline of mountain trail. If you or someone you know might be    interested, please don’t hesitate to reach out.

Thank you all for your dedication and support over the years—it has meant the world to us!

If you’re interested in taking over the IMTCA or want to have a mountain trail course constructed, feel free to contact us through our website at BolenderHorsePark.com or give us a call at 360-269-6156.

Email Mark: [email protected]  Lee: [email protected]

Wishing everyone a safe and Happy New Year!

Warm regards and Bolender Blessings,
Mark & Lee


Thank you for supporting the businesses that support The Northwest Horse Source

This page sponsored by:
This page sponsored by:
This page sponsored by:

Join the conversation:

Select a list(s):

Check out the Magazine!

The Northwest Horse Source Magazine
generac-home-standby-generator-banners