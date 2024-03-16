USA EQUESTRIAN TRUST OPENS 2024 GRANTS PROGRAM FOR EQUINE NON-PROFITS

Applications due Tuesday, March 26

FEBRUARY 13, 2024 — Lexington, KY — USA Equestrian Trust® is pleased to announce it is now accepting proposals from IRS-registered equine non-profit organizations for its 2024 grants program. Since the inception of the program, the Trust has awarded more than $2.5 million in grants.

To submit an application, visit trusthorses.org and complete the online form. Any organization applying must submit copies of its IRS non-profit determination letter and most recent Form 990, as well as a proposed budget for its project. The deadline to submit applications for the foundation’s 2024 grants program is 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time on Tuesday, March 26.

The Trust’s financial support has been dedicated largely but not exclusively for initiatives that are productive across several national-level discipline and/or breed boundaries. The Trust welcomes applications for need-based projects and encourages applicants to detail those in their applications.

Among the equine non-profits granted funding during 2023 was the Retired Racehorse Project, which was awarded $7,500 to support its annual Thoroughbred Makeover retraining competition held at the Kentucky Horse Park. The 10-discipline event showcased recently retired racehorses and involved more than 200 volunteers.

“USA Equestrian Trust’s generosity was instrumental in upholding our commitment to provide our volunteers with a positive experience,” said Program Manager Rayna Erasmus. “The grant funds helped to cover the costs of radios, golf carts, the volunteer snack and drink station, and daily lunches. Additionally, having these costs covered allowed us to start a stipend program for the dedicated volunteers who fulfill some of the most critical roles that are essential to the success of the Thoroughbred Makeover.”

Also among 2023’s grant recipients was Detroit Horse Power, which was awarded $5,000 to support its ninth summer youth camp that saw more than 75 children learn to ride and care for horses.

“USA Equestrian Trust provided crucial grant funds that allowed Detroit Horse Power’s nonprofit summer camps to expand the transformational opportunities that horses provide to meet the needs of more Detroit youth,” said Executive Director David Silver. “We are so grateful for USA Equestrian Trust’s commitment to increasing access to the power of horses for more of our participants who otherwise would never have these life-changing experiences.”

The Lexington Mounted Unit in Lexington, Virginia, received a $5,000 grant in 2023 to purchase a horse trailer to support its safety work, as well as community outreach activities.

“The Lexington Mounted Unit relies exclusively on grants and donations for its operations,” said Chief of Police Angela M. Greene. “The Mounted Unit is an excellent addition to our local police department by enhancing community relations and attracting officer recruits.”

Plantation Field Equestrian Events received a $27,250 grant in 2023 to support construction that included nearly 20 new fences to allow for an additional competitive level at its events.

“With the funds we received, we were able to expand our cross-country course to meet the needs of our growing competitor pool and to continue to offer the highest quality three-day eventing competition possible for our horses and riders,” said President Bonnie Kibbie. “The costs of operating three-day events are continually on the rise, and this additional level offering for our competitors would not have been possible without the grant money we received.”

If you have any questions about applying for USA Equestrian Trust grants, please e-mail [email protected].

