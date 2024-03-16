From My Saddle: Exciting Expos!

The Place to Connect with Favorite Trainers

I’ve attended horse expos as a sponsor for over 20 years. Despite the cost and hard work involved in preparing for them, I love them! Every year I look forward to connecting with my writers, advertisers, and readers. It’s rewarding to engage with all my favorite people. While horse expo attendance is down due to travel and staffing costs, a few loyal entrepreneurs still manage to provide these fun and informative events to equestrians.

This year, I’m attending three expos in hopes of networking with horse people of all kinds. While I no longer live in the Pacific Northwest, my connections run deep and allow me to keep in touch with many of you. Three of the four Northwest Horse Source team members still live in the Northwest and keep up with the latest happenings.

Please stop by and see me at any of these expos:

Rocky Mountain Horse Expo: March 15-–17

Northwest Horse Fair & Expo: March 22–24

Idaho Horse Expo: April 5–7

I want to encourage all of you to direct trainers (both established trainers and those new to the business) to complete our trainer profile. We also want to know about your favorite equine businesses and organizations, so encourage them to fill out our business profile. And don’t forget about exceptional youth in our community. We want to celebrate young people through our Youth in Action column. Young riders can complete their story here. Our goal at The Northwest Horse Source is to share and inform about exceptional people and businesses in our equestrian community.

I’m looking forward to sharing some stories in upcoming issues about ways to increase our reach and learn from people who’ve supported our industry for many years. We want to hear from you, so be sure to let us know about special individuals and horses who’ve done or are doing important and inspiring things in our world.

We’re very excited this month to share a story about a veterinary clinic who has been serving its community in Gresham, Oregon. Find their story on page 6. See you all soon!

“Life’s most persistent and urgent question is: ‘What are you doing for others?’” – Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. (1928-1968)

See this article in the March 2024 online edition: