The Wild Horses of Skydog Ranch

This new book is a searingly beautiful tribute to wild Mustang family groups that have been reunited at the Skydog Ranch and Sanctuary after suffering roundup and separation.
Skydog Ranch founder Clare Staples recounts heartbreaking tales of liberty lost and the dramatic extents to which some Mustangs will go to flee captivity or rejoin their family bands. She describes the mission that drives her and the Skydog team to identify and locate iconic wild horses that have been removed from public lands, and then secure them in order to assure them freedom at the Sanctuary for their remaining years.
An incredibly beautiful and moving book for every animal lover and all those who honor the Mustangs of the American West.
256 pp | 11″ x 11″ | 183 color photos | hardcover with dust jacket
