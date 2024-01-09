Cover Story: The 23rd Annual Northwest Horse Fair & Expo

Matt Livengood will teach Ranch Riding at the Northwest Horse Fair & Expo. Photo credit Carrie Sigglin.

The Show Continues, March 22–24, 2024!

Compiled by Kim Roe

Few things bring horse people together like an expo, and we here in the Northwest are lucky to have the opportunity to attend and participate in the Northwest Horse Fair & Expo in Albany, Oregon. The 23rd annual expo, presented by Akins Trailer Sales, will be held March 22–24 at the Linn County Fair & Expo Center.

The Expo will once again feature top-notch clinicians and have special presentations, workshops, trade show shopping, and the opportunity to get up-close and personal with first class horses and their owners and trainers. This family-friendly expo is a perfect place to enjoy three days of education and entertainment. It’s a treat for everyone who loves horses with something for all ages, disciplines, and interests.

John Lyons, a longtime favorite of horse people, brings his vast knowledge of horsemanship and common sense approach to training as the expo headliner.

Other clinicians and presenters include frequent Northwest Horse Source contributors Matt Livengood (for ranch riding) and Alayne Blickle of Horses for Clean Water.

Alayne Blickle of Horses for Clean Water. Photo credit Carrie Sigglin.

Abby Carbaugh will teach Cowboy Dressage and Kalley Krickeberg presents on re-educating the retired Racetrack Thoroughbred, and much more is still in the process of finalizing.

The Northwest Horse Fair & Expo will also feature the action-packed Colt Starting Challenge USA. Experienced trainers work with four unstarted horses, gentling, saddling, and riding them in just three days. Each trainer will have an opportunity to explain to the spectators what they are doing and why. On Sunday, the colts will compete through a challenging obstacle course, with the winner announced at the end. Come each day and watch your favorite progress through to the finals.

There will be a breed showcase, stallion review, drill team, and performances by the wonderful BlackPearl Friesian Dance Troupe. Expo attendees can visit with the horse owners, breeders, trainers and learn about each breed represented.

The Conference Room adds additional learning opportunities from specialists who will share their knowledge and offer opportunities to ask questions. Check the website for topics that will be covered.

The trade show houses a wide variety of equine-related vendors, including trailers, farm equipment, saddles, tack, and feeds for horses and pets. Check the updated vendor list on our website, equinepromotions.net/northwest-horse-fair.

Sunday, March 24 is KMTR Youth Day, with children 12 and under admitted free when accompanied by a paying adult, plus all 4-H and Pony Club members aged 13–18 get in free with their club ID cards.

Trade Show. Photo credit Cyndie Planck.

Applications are still being accepted for participants at the Northwest Horse Fair & Expo 2024, including trade show vendors, breed demonstrators, stallion review participants, clinic participants, and sponsors and advertisers in the event programs. All applications are available at equinepromotions.net/northwest-horse-fair.

Sponsors for the Northwest Horse Fair & Expo 2024 include Akins Trailer Sales, Beelart Embroidery, The Northwest Horse Source, Phoenix Inn Suites, KMTR, and KEZI.

Purchase pre-sale tickets at equinepromotions.net/northwest-horse-fair/attend/tickets. For more about the Northwest Horse Fair & Expo visit equinepromotions.net/northwest-horse-fair. Email [email protected] or call 765-720-2098 or join us for late breaking details on Facebook: Northwest Horse Fair & Expo (NWHF&E).

