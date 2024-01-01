Northwest Horse Source Magazine’s January 2024 Issue IS HERE!

Explore the complete digital edition of the January 2024 The Northwest Horse Source.
- Cover Story: 23rd Annual Northwest Horse Fair & Expo – March 22-24 in Albany, OR
- Trainer’s Corner: Listen to Horses in Their Own Language
- Trail Savvy: Keep Your Training Momentum Even in Winter
- Willfully Guided: Protect Your Water Rights
The Northwest Horse Source is an independently owned and operated print and online magazine for horse owners and enthusiasts of all breeds and disciplines in the Pacific Northwest. Our contemporary editorial columns are predominantly written by experts in the region, covering the care, training, keeping and enjoyment of horses, with an eye to the specific concerns in our region.