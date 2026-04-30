The highly anticipated Western Justice documentary WOLF: True Conflict is out now!

Hear first-hand what we have been working on behind the scenes

Our first Wolves: True Conflict episode takes place in Northeast Washington, visiting local ranches and community members affected by wolf overpopulation and poor wolf management practices. Western Justice has boots on the ground getting the true, raw stories of real individuals that are paying the cost from these apex predators.

This series will continue, next week Western Justice makes the trip to California to film and hear the stories of California ranchers and communities affected by California gray wolf populations for our next episode of Wolves: True Conflict.

The Fight Is Not Over

We are continuing the fight to delist of the gray wolf; meeting with government officials, victims of wolf depredations, continuous research, educating the public, and advocating for those affected. Our team is working hard behind the scenes to delist the gray wolf as well as continuing to protect and preserve our western way of life.

As a non-profit organization, these efforts can be very costly.

Help us continue to communicate these real stories to the public in our Wolves: True Conflict documentary series by donating or becoming a member today. Donations and memberships whether they are big or small help Western Justice continue to fight for people like you.

Please like, comment, and share to get this influential film and message out there!

Western Justice Legislative Fund Email Address: [email protected]

Western Justice Legislative Fund is a Non-Profit, 501(c)(4) Organization

Internal Revenue Code: EIN # 85-1738984 Registered in Wyoming.

Mailing address ~ P.O. Box 454 Hermiston, OR 97838