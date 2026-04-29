6 Week Advanced Equine Professionals Massage and Vertebral Realignment Program – May 4, 2026 to June 12, 2026 – Edmonton, AB

This Program has been designed for the serious horse lover who is dedicated in bettering the life of the horse through an educated and caring touch. In this very intensive 6 Week Program that runs Monday-Friday, students will learn:

The complete massage of the horse, the equine health check, horse handling techniques to bring together the mind of the horse and the therapist so that both are equal partners in moving forward in the heath care ideal relationship. Horses have opinions, and knowledge of what ails them; we encourage this discussion so that both horse and human can work together to find the correct approach toward optimum healing.



See event info here: https://horsesource.org/event/6-week-advanced-equine-professionals-massage-and-vertebral-realignment-program