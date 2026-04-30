Business Profile: Unbridled Hope

Company Name: Unbridled Hope

Contact: Meghan Bazaar, Executive Producer

Phone: (917) 604-3482

Email: [email protected]

How and why did you get started in business?

Unbridled Hope began in a deeply personal way. After adopting a pony, Meghan Bazaar was introduced to the world of horse rescue. What she saw, and what she had never known before, stayed with her. Beneath the surface of the horse world she had grown up in, there was an entire system operating quietly and largely unseen.

As a lifelong horsewoman with a background in storytelling, Meghan felt compelled to document it. What began as a desire to understand quickly evolved into a full-scale documentary project. She started filming at auctions in Pennsylvania, often quietly and without a clear roadmap, simply following the truth as it unfolded. From those early moments, Unbridled Hope began to take shape.

What is your history with horses?

Horses have been a constant in Meghan’s life since the age of seven. She grew up riding and competing in show jumping, with horses always at the center of her world. Her husband was also a show jumper, and all three of their daughters rode competitively as well.

Over time, her connection to horses expanded beyond sport into advocacy. Meghan has been vegan for over 15 years and has become increasingly dedicated to animal welfare. Today, she cares for two rescue ponies who have transitioned into helping at a therapeutic riding center. Much of her time is now spent supporting and documenting the work of those on the front lines of rescue.

Have you won any special awards or recognition?

While Unbridled Hope is still in production, the project is strengthened by an extraordinary collaboration. Meghan is working alongside Ron Davis as co-producer, an award-winning filmmaker with a strong track record in documentary storytelling.

Davis’s film Harry & Snowman earned more than 10 Best Documentary awards and was widely celebrated for its powerful narrative. His film Life in the Doghouse received six Best Documentary awards and resonated deeply with audiences for its emotional depth and humanity.

His involvement brings not only experience, but a proven ability to tell meaningful, impactful stories that connect with audiences.

Describe what sets your product or business apart from the competition?

What sets Unbridled Hope apart is its perspective. This is not an outsider looking in, but a story told from within the horse world by someone who understands and loves it deeply.

Rather than relying on sensationalism, the film offers an honest and intimate look at a system many horse owners are unaware of. At the same time, it highlights the extraordinary individuals working to create change. Central to the story are the horses’ second acts, the healing, connection, and purpose they bring to people once they are given another chance.

It is a film that invites reflection rather than judgment.

What can clients expect to gain from your product or service?

Audiences can expect to gain a deeper understanding of the realities facing American horses, along with a renewed appreciation for their resilience and capacity to heal.

For supporters and partners, Unbridled Hope offers an opportunity to be part of something meaningful. The project aims to raise awareness of an important issue while amplifying the voices of those working toward real solutions. The goal is not only to inform, but to inspire connection and action.

See Press Release with Additional Details: https://nwhorsesource.com/announcing-a-new-film-from-ron-davis-the-producer-of-harry-snowman-and-life-in-the-doghouse