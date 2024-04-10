The Cowboy & The Jump Jockey, How A Champion Racehorse Was Saved

March 31, 2024 Solvang, California: Amazing stories unfold in the podcast episode #251 about how champion horses are made when the trainers get it right for the horse.

Born in the United Kingdom and famous in Germany for working with Monty Roberts on some remarkable horses, Simon Stokes is a fearless Jump Jockey and patient trainer. When the talented but troubled Thoroughbred named Lomitas teamed up with Monty and Simon in the 1990s, a dynasty of progeny began that is still breaking records today.

The Horsemanship Radio Show is an online radio show (podcast) dedicated to the exploration of good horsemanship throughout the world. Hosted by Debbie Roberts Loucks (Monty Roberts’ daughter) the show includes segments, tips and interviews exploring good horsemanship. Guests have included Olympians, Trainers, Farriers, and clinicians. Since launching in the fall of 2013, Monty Roberts, Charlotte Bredahl, Temple Grandin, Dr. Robert Miller, Ada Gates, Joe Camp, Ron Ralls, Phillip Ralls, Sandy Collier and many others have all contributed their knowledge of horsemanship.

Host Debbie Roberts Loucks shared that ‘Feel good about the direction horsemanship is going’ is the byline of the show and promised encouraging trends in the industry to be espoused in every episode. The shows are aired the 1st and the 15th of every month and can be found here: www.HorsemanshipRadio.com. Or people can also search for the Horsemanship Radio on the Horse Radio Network here: http://www.horseradionetwork.com/

The New York Times bestselling author and world-renowned horse trainer Monty Roberts is available for interviews.

MONTY ROBERTS first gained widespread fame with the release of his New York Times Best Selling book, The Man Who Listens To Horses; a chronicle of his life and development of his non-violent horse training methods called Join-Up®. Monty grew up on a working horse farm as a firsthand witness to traditional, often violent methods of horse training and breaking the spirit with an abusive hand. Rejecting that, he went on to win nine world’s championships in the show ring. Today, Monty’s goal is to share his message that “Violence is never the answer.” Roberts has been encouraged by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II with the award of the Membership in The Royal Victorian Order, as well as becoming Patron of Join-Up International. Other honors received were the ASPCA “Founders” award and the MSPCA George T. Angell Humanitarian Award. Monty is credited with launching the first of its kind Equus Online University; an interactive online lesson site that is the definitive learning tool for violence-free training.

DEBBIE ROBERTS LOUCKS joined her parents, Monty and Pat Roberts, in 2002 to build Monty Roberts’ international training schedule and oversee their publishing, product development and licensing. Monty Roberts is the world renowned Horse Whisperer and New York Times Bestselling author of The Man Who Listens to Horses. Pat Roberts is an internationally acclaimed sculptress of horses. A graduate of UCLA, Debbie has extensive experience in marketing as well as new business development. Debbie’s life-long work with horses, as well as her commitment with Monty to advance his concepts, uniquely qualifies her to extend the MPRI brand into a global leadership organization which has impacted millions of individuals, companies, organizations, governments and industries. She is credited with developing the first of its kind Equus Online University; an interactive online lesson site that is already being considered the most effective educational tool for horsemen on the web. Learn more about Debbie at http://www.linkedin.com/in/debbieloucks

