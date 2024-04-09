Outbreak Alerts: April 5, 2024 Equine Influenza in Jefferson County, WA

Confirmed Case(s) – No Quarantine

Source: State Veterinarian’s Office

Number Confirmed: 1

Number Exposed: 1

Facility Type: Private Facility

Comments: No quarantine. No travel history. Under vet care. Nasal discharge. No signs in other horse.

For more information about Equine Influenza, go to https://www.equinediseasecc.org/equine-influenza

