Outbreak Alerts: April 5, 2024 Equine Influenza in Jefferson County, WA

Confirmed Case(s) – No Quarantine
Source: State Veterinarian’s Office
Number Confirmed: 1
Number Exposed: 1
Facility Type: Private Facility
Comments: No quarantine. No travel history. Under vet care. Nasal discharge. No signs in other horse.
For more information about Equine Influenza, go to https://www.equinediseasecc.org/equine-influenza
